Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.01

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.01 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
