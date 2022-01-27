Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.01

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.01 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

