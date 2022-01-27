MASQ Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $90,897.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

