MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in MasTec by 74.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.