MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of MasTec worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 232.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MTZ opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

