Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,750 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.82. The company had a trading volume of 161,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

