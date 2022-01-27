Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

NYSE MA traded up $8.31 on Thursday, hitting $352.97. 330,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.84 and a 200-day moving average of $354.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

