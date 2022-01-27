MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. MasterCraft Boat has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.790-$0.790 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.140-$4.140 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .
