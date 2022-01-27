MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. MasterCraft Boat has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.790-$0.790 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.140-$4.140 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

