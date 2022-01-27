Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Match Group worth $225,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of MTCH opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.72 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

