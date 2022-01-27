Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 608,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,903,782 shares.The stock last traded at $83.71 and had previously closed at $82.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 291.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

