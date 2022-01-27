Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $476,988.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

