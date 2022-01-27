Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Matson worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 38.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 15.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $98.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.