Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
MAT stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
