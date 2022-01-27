Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

