Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MAT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Mattel has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mattel by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

