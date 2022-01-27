Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
MAT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Mattel has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
