Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.83

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 159104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Get Matterport alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $211,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.