Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.45

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 83630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

