MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Hits $841,814.85 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $841,814.85 and $42,512.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

