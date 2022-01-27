Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.31

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.31 and last traded at C$31.37, with a volume of 83534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.13.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

