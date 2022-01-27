Maxcoin Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $558,554.36 and $246.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,377.41 or 1.00045734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00254347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00167086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00348694 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

