MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $483.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 483 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.76), with a volume of 3723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.84).

The company has a market cap of £503.17 million and a PE ratio of -33.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 709.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 888.04. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other MaxCyte news, insider Richard Douglas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,112 ($15.00) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($300,053.97).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

