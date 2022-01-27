Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Maximus reported sales of $945.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

