MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

MXL stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

