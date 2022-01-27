M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.40

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.40 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 179.50 ($2.42). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 81,691 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAA shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £219.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

