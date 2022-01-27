McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.89

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $96.83, with a volume of 13632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 259,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.