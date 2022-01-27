McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY22 guidance to $3.17-$3.22 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded up $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $98.56. 49,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,949. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

