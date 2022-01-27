McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-$3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

