Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.89 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $187.63 million and $6.89 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,075,785 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

