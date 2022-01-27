Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.12. 15,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 9,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

