Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MVRBF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Thursday. Medivir AB has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.
Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile
