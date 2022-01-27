MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $124,771.81

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $124,771.81 and $698.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

