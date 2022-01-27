Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Cap of $143,483.46

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $143,483.46 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00291196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,836,399 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.