Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading Down 0.3%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

