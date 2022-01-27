Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00247894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002425 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.