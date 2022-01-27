MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MELI traded up $35.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,010.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,510.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

