Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $226.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

