Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,650 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.