Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

