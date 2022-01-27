Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,959 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

