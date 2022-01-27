Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.