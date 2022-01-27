Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

