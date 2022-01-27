MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in January

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

