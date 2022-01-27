Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.33

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 282166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.