Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

