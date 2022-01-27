Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in January

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 10,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:SNUG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

