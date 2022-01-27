Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $14,136.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $14,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MACK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
