Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $14,136.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $14,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MACK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

