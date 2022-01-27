Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.00% of Mesa Laboratories worth $267,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $279.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

