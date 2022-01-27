Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 105338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

