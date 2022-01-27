Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $294.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,595,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $819.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.