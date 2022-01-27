Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $831.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

