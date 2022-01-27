Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Shares of FB opened at $294.63 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

