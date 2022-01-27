Metadium (META) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $117.84 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103053 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

